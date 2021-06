Johann Zarco, third, completes the front row with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team. Francesco Bagnaia will start from the front row of the grid in tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Italy, held this weekend at Mugello Circuit, the home race for the Ducati Lenovo Team. After leading the way on Friday and confirming himself in first place this morning in FP3, the Italian rider could secure the start from the second spot of the grid by setting a fastest lap of 1:45.417 in the final minutes of Q2 this afternoon. Alongside him, on the grid, there will be Johann Zarco, with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team, as the Frenchman set the third fastest time in qualifying today.