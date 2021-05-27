Learn how Sergio earned a promotion after gaining new AI skills

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMy name is Sergio and I work as a research development engineer for BorgWarner Turbo Systems. I have a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s in materials engineering. I worked at BorgWarner for two years as an apprentice before deciding to take the IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate program on Coursera. Completing the IBM AI Engineering certificate has helped a great deal in advancing my career with BorgWarner and I think it was a major factor in obtaining my promotion. It absolutely gave me a competitive edge in the interview process.

