Vibrating Clouds

By jussiparikka
Machinology
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Seed, Image, Ground video (2020, with Abelardo Gil-Fournier) is currently installed and on show in Shenzen at the Vibrating Clouds exhibition curated by Yixuan Cai and her team for the Design Society. The video was also part of the Reprogramming Earth exhibition curated by Daphne Dragona at NEME in Cyprus and it will feature in a couple of other exhibitions in the coming 12 months too.

jussiparikka.net
#Earth#Sound Design#Audio#The Design Society#Neme#Chinese#Vibrating Clouds#Feature#Actual Physical Space#Video#Show#Stand#Shenzen
