Health

New York's state share of Medicaid spending is due to jump 22% this fiscal year

By Empire Center
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

The state share of Medicaid spending is projected to jump 22 percent under the recently approved state budget, an unusually steep one-year jump for what is already one of New York’s biggest expenditures. The updated financial plan released this week by the Cuomo administration anticipates the state will pay $27.5 billion toward the health plan for the low-income and disabled, an increase of $5 billion. Total Medicaid spending, including federal aid and state-mandated contributions from local governments, is expected to be up $7.6 billion, or 10 percent.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
State
New York State
House Rentwrrv.com

It’s Back: Emergency Rental Assistance In New York State

Believe it or not, there are people that are still struggling here in New York state as a result of the pandemic. Although there are a number of programs available, it seems like for some people there is no end in sight. According to WGRZ, if you are a renter that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and if you meet income requirements, you could be eligible for New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

New York State's COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

New York State's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate continued to drop to a new low on Monday, reaching 0.65 percent. Governor Andrew Cuomo says that's 57 straight days of decline. He also reports that the seven-day average positivity rate in every region of the state has dropped below 1.50 percent for the first time since September 25. Western New York's positivity rate was reported at 1 percent on Monday and Chautauqua County's rate is even lower, at 0.9 percent.
Albany, NYhomecaremag.com

New York Homecare Associations Call on State Legislature to Reverse Medicaid Payment Policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (June 2, 2021)—The New York State Association of Health Care Providers (HCP), the Home Care Association of New York State (HCA) and Leading Age New York (LANY) have called on the state legislature to support the homecare industry by passing S.6640 (May)/A.7304 (Gottfried). This bill would repeal an ill-conceived 2020 Medicaid policy—Public Health Law Section 3605-c—which authorizes an arbitrary, unilateral role for the state Department of Health to cut homecare through the issuance of a Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA) Request for Offers (RFO).
Economycolumbiamontourchamber.com

State Revenue Collections Strong Heading into Last Month of Fiscal Year

With less than one month remaining in the state’s 2020-21 Fiscal Year and negotiations on the upcoming year’s budget beginning in earnest, the Commonwealth continues a strong fiscal showing. May’s revenue collections totaled $3.9 billion – representing a staggering 65.4 percent increase over official estimates. Last month, the state’s Independent...
New York City, NYny.gov

Governor Cuomo Announces Most Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions to Be Lifted When 70% of Adult New Yorkers Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

New York Forward Industry Guidance on Capacity Restrictions, Social Distancing, Cleaning and Disinfection, Health Screening, and Contact Information for Tracing Purposes Will Become Optional In Most Commercial Settings. Required Guidance Lifted for Retail, Food Services, Offices, Gyms and Fitness Centers, Amusement and Family Entertainment, Hair Salons, Barber Shops, Personal Care...
New York City, NYrcbizjournal.com

New York State News

DiNapoli: 33.55 Percent Annual Investment Return for New York State Pension Fund Is Largest in Its History. May 26, 2021 – New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today announced that the New York State Common Retirement Fund’s (Fund) estimated overall investment return was 33.55 percent for the state fiscal year (SFY) that ended March 31, 2021, reflecting the financial markets’ dramatic rebound from lows reached during the COVID-19 pandemic. The return on investments increased the Fund’s value to an estimated $254.8 billion. Read more…
Income Taxnodawaybroadcasting.com

State Budget Report For May

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Friday Net general revenue collections for May 2021 increased 128.3 percent compared to those for May 2020, from $533.5 million last year to $1.22 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 24.3 percent compared to May 2020, from $8.06...
U.S. Politicsmylittlefalls.com

Stefanik, Delgado Urge CMS to Fix Misguided Policy Threatening Rural Hospitals

Saratoga, NY – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, along with Congressman Antonio Delgado (NY-19), sent a letter to U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure urging CMS to reverse an administrative policy that puts financially vulnerable rural hospitals at risk of losing their Critical Access Hospital status. The Critical Access Hospital designation provides hospitals with enhanced reimbursement rates to keep essential healthcare services in rural communities.
New York City, NYNorth Country Public Radio

New York legislators endorse task force to address rural EMS challenges

State legislators have approved a bill that requires the formation of a task force to study challenges faced by rural emergency medical services. The bill (A.1561C/S.3503C), sponsored in the Senate by Michelle Hinchey D-Saugerties, received final legislative Wednesday, moving it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk. Hinchey's office said the legislation...
Drinkswrvo.org

Busy June planned for New York State Legislature

The New York State Legislature is scheduled to end its session in mid-June, and lawmakers have a long list of priorities they hope to finish before then. Criminal justice reform tops the list for many Democratic senators and Assembly members, including changes to the state’s parole system. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, speaking on public radio station WCNY’s "The Capitol Pressroom," said parole needs to be reformed.
Politicskjluradio.com

The Medicaid 23 hold virtual service, call to action in response to state's refusal to expand Medicaid

The group known as the Medicaid 23 is speaking out against the state’s failure to expand Medicaid. The group, made up of many clergy members and members of Missouri Faith Voices, held a virtual Service of Lament Tuesday that also served as a call to action. The group earned its after 23 of them were arrested on trespassing charges after staging a protest in the Capitol in 2014 over the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid.
Collegessfscdailyconnection.net

Budget Update

Late Wednesday, Governor DeSantis signed the state budget. I am pleased to report that this year SFSC emerged from the veto process unscathed. In addition to the College’s general operating budget, the two special initiatives that we authorized by the Legislature survived the veto pen. These initiatives include funding for (1) a clinical simulation center for nursing and EMT students, and (2) a capital infrastructure (PECO) project that will allow us to upgrade building infrastructure and A/C chiller equipment.
Businesswshu.org

New York Holds Amazon Shares Through Its Pension Fund. It's Demanding Racial Justice At The Company.

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli used the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at Amazon at a shareholders meeting this week. The state’s pension fund holds significant shares in the growing company, and DiNapoli is asking that Amazon conduct an independent review of the company’s impacts on civil rights, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Louisiana Stateamericasnewshub.com

New Louisiana law bans insurer practice known as white bagging

Louisiana hospitals are cheering a new state law that bans health insurers’ controversial practice of white bagging, or bypassing hospital pharmacies for certain drugs. Across the country, health insurers are increasingly setting policies that funnel services away from hospitals in favor of less expensive settings. In this case, they’re shipping doses of expensive physician-administered drugs, commonly cancer infusions, directly to hospitals instead of allowing hospitals to buy them using discounts and retrieve them from their in-house pharmacies. Insurers have defended the practice by arguing that getting drugs from their own network of specialty pharmacies helps keep healthcare more affordable.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Scam Targets New York State Retirees

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning state retirees not to be fooled by a text message scam that’s going around. The message asks for a payment to upgrade the retirement fund. DiNapoli says it’s a fraud that claims to reduce taxes or add money to a state retiree’s funds and other benefits.
Public Healthhamlethub.com

Comprehensive Home and Community-Based Services Waiver Amendment Approved By Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is pleased to announce that the 1915(c) Comprehensive Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver Amendment, Amendment 06 has been approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This Waiver Amendment will be effective July 1, 2021 and will fund services for approximately 90,000 New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.