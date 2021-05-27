New York's state share of Medicaid spending is due to jump 22% this fiscal year
The state share of Medicaid spending is projected to jump 22 percent under the recently approved state budget, an unusually steep one-year jump for what is already one of New York’s biggest expenditures. The updated financial plan released this week by the Cuomo administration anticipates the state will pay $27.5 billion toward the health plan for the low-income and disabled, an increase of $5 billion. Total Medicaid spending, including federal aid and state-mandated contributions from local governments, is expected to be up $7.6 billion, or 10 percent.www.healthleadersmedia.com