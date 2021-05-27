State Board Looks Into ESSER-ARP State Plan

If there was one solid theme at the end of the Danville District 118 School Board meeting Wednesday night, it was, “we are tired, you are tired, everyone’s tired, we understand, but we must come together as a team.” The number one issue was superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddes talking about how the mandate from the governor about requirements for school personnel has been passed down to the State Board of Education, who personally spoke with Dr Geddes on Wednesday. And the message was this: About 300 district personnel had not yet registered, on a system called Skyward, their information as to either being vaccinated against COVID, or testing negative for COVID. And unless that changes by next week, then by Tuesday, District 118 would have to close down schools each day it continues due to lack of adequate personnel. Dr. Geddes says, her hands are tied. If they do not do what the state says here, there goes the district’s certification.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO