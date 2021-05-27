State Board Looks Into ESSER-ARP State Plan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

