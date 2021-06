Here we are, two years after the release of John Wick Chapter 3, looking for something similar to fill the void as we anxiously wait for the fourth instalment. Xtremo (English: Xtreme), a new Spanish film out on Netflix, to me, seemed the perfect candidate. Though not carrying the same degree of visual panache and sophistication as the John Wick films, it comes very close in terms of intensity. Xtreme is, like those films, a lean, mean, and immensely gratifying action experience that delivers the necessary dose of catharsis and bloodshed that one usually expects from revenge thrillers.