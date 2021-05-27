11 Regional Food Traditions Only Locals Know About

If for some reason I was living in a situation in which there was only one type of food I could eat, my choice would be cheeseburgers. Yep, good ol’ hamburgers with cheese. Of course, when you start with some top-quality beef on a nice specialty bun of some sort, and then add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a generous portion of cheese (I prefer cheddar, but Swiss, American or pepper jack work well, too), you have a meal that includes your meat, veggies, dairy and grain, and plenty of vitamins and protein. Top it off with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise or whatever other condiment seems appropriate to reach a desired goal, and you have a mouth-watering conglomeration that – as Food Network star Guy Fieri might say – offers a fine example what’s possible in Flavortown.