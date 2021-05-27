11 Regional Food Traditions Only Locals Know About
Pumpkin shows, potato festivals and meat raffles? We love these quirky food traditions. What better way to ring in the new year than with a snack? Mobile has a tradition of watching a giant moon pie, instead of the traditional ball, drop called the—what else?—MoonPie Over Mobile. As the 12-foot, 600 pound and, alas, fake MoonPie descends during the midnight countdown, the crowd receives actual MoonPies to eat at the same time. There are a lot of other New Year's traditions involving food and good luck, too.