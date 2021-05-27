Cancel
Update from Nate on the Stickergate Prosecution

By Douglas Wilson
dougwils.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you have been asking for an update on the prosecutions of my sons (and myself) surrounding the Soviet Moscow protest stickers. While the City of Moscow has terminated the local mask mandate and dropped the charges against those arrested at the protest/psalm sing, they are continuing to pursue prosecution of both my sons for the placement of non-damaging protest stickers on city poles, citing an ordinance that has never been enforced in the history of the city. They are also prosecuting me for allegedly aiding and abetting said stickering! In that regard, nothing has changed. The updates are threefold. First, our lawyer filed motions to dismiss on constitutional grounds several weeks ago. Oral arguments were more than a month ago. Unfortunately, we have yet to receive a ruling. Second, the City of Moscow is claiming to have complied with our public records requests connected to discovery for our defense, but we have clear evidence that they are, in fact, withholding embarrassing records. This was brought to their attention, and they are now insisting that no further public records exist. At this point, our only option to gain access to those records would be litigation parallel to our criminal defense, which would be a costly addition to our legal adventures. We are currently deciding whether or not to pursue that litigation or to simply move on, allowing the more embarrassing records to remain hidden.

dougwils.com
