Since April, we've known that the popular MMORPG RuneScape would arrive on Android this summer, and Jagex even announced at the beginning of this month that the game would arrive on June 17th. Well, the developer has stayed true to its word, and so RuneScape is finally available on the Google Play Store. This release has been a long time coming, seeing the Jagex originally announced the mobile version of RuneScape back in 2018. Sadly it would seem the wait wasn't worth it as the game is struggling with a host of issues where its Play Store rating has dropped from 4.9 all the way down to 2.6. Ouch.