Disney Wish Bookings are Officially OPEN to Everyone Today!

If someone asked you to name your all-time favorite Disney princess, you likely wouldn't have to think twice about it. When it comes to Disney villains, though, things may be a little trickier. Villains tend to be perceived as the bad guys because, well, that’s what they’re meant to be. Yet the personality type of each villain varies vastly, and each of them has unique traits. In astrology, there are 12 signs that can describe our unique characteristics to help us better understand ourselves and each other. From this perspective, villains seem less villainy, and more like actual human beings with their own backstories. Since many of them are somewhat relatable, it makes it easier to determine the Disney movie villain you are, based on your zodiac sign.