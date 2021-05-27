Cancel
Disney Wish Bookings are Officially OPEN to Everyone Today!

By TKI Newsroom
thekingdominsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting News Today! The Disney Wish Officially Opens for Bookings!. A lot has been announced over the last few weeks or so about all the new amazing things offered onboard the Disney Wish! First up AquaMouse where you’ll be immersed in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse. Complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and splashtacular surprises, this wild water ride is sure to delight everyone in the family as they zig, zag and zoom through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks.

thekingdominsider.com
