Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

JOB POSTING!

By Sharyl Hall
villageofdousman.com
 11 days ago

The Village of Dousman is seeking applications for a full-time Public works/Utility position. This position includes maintenance and repairs to public properties and projects. Must be able to deal courteously with the public, work outdoors in varying weather conditions and available to work overtime as required. These tasks will include assisting with operation of the municipal wastewater and water systems, maintenance and repairs of the parks, streets, and public properties of the village. This includes but not limited to snowplowing, salting streets, mowing and sign repair, installing and maintaining water meters, flushing hydrants as well as other needed tasks under supervision and direction of the Superintendent. This position requires rotating on call and weekend work. The ability to respond to inclement weather is required.

villageofdousman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Work Experience#Ged#Village#Minimum Qualifications#Salary Range#Physical Exam#Residency#Basic Computer#Cdl Class B C#Multiple Hand Tools#Mechanical Experience#Front End Loader#Ability#Weather Conditions#Public Properties#Air Brake Endorsement#Hydrants#Inclement Weather#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Jobs
Related
Pewaukee, WIwctc.edu

WCTC President Dr. Richard Barnhouse to host first community town hall

– On Monday evening, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Richard Barnhouse, Ph.D., president of Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC), will host a virtual presidential town hall meeting for members of the Waukesha community. Barnhouse, who joined WCTC as president in January, is hoping to hear from Waukesha...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Milwaukee, WIDaily Reporter

Miller joins AG Architecture as director of Business Development

AG Architecture has hired Katie Miller as its director of Business Development. After earning a communications degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Miller began her career in the non-profit sector at United Way in Waukesha County. Over the years she gained valuable marketing, fundraising, relationship building and leadership experience with organizations such as Carroll University, University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin/National Children’s Study and the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce. She also invested in her professional development by completing a Master of Science, Management from Cardinal Stritch University.