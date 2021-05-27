Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

IN RE: Homer L. Jack, Ruth Jac...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 24 days ago

IN RE: Homer L. Jack, Ruth Jack and Sarah Jack, Docket GD-20-008135. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Homer L. Jack, Ruth Jack and Sarah Jack, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 521 Albion Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15208; Lot and Block No. 174-N-313A.

