Brawley, CA

Buttner Sentencing Continued

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(Buttner is not being sentenced today, Thursday)....Annette Buttner was in court this week. Her attorney was granted a continuance. This weeks motion hearing was continued until June 3 in Brawley. Buttner sits on the Boards of Imperial Valley College and the Imperial County Office of Education. She was recently found guilty on two counts of perjury, one count of filing false declaration of candidacy and one count of grand theft. Once she is sentenced she will be removed from both Board's she sits on, and she will not be allowed to seek political office again.

kxoradio.com
