Garden Grove, CA

City Celebrates Magnolia Park Family Resource Center’s 21st Anniversary, Unveils Commemorative Mosaic

Garden Grove, California
Garden Grove, California
On Tuesday, May 25, the City of Garden Grove celebrated the Magnolia Park Family Resource Center’s 21st anniversary with a private event, hosted by Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones and the Garden Grove City Council. During the event, the City unveiled a commemorative mosaic to celebrate the milestone.

“We’re not only recognizing the 21st anniversary of the Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, we’re also celebrating over 20 years of caring for the well-being of our at-risk youth and low-income families, as well as adding another unique piece of art to our community’s landscape,” said Mayor Jones.

The City commissioned local artist Robin Marcario to create artwork that symbolized the community’s vibrant and diverse culture. The mosaic features unique elements, including descriptive words detailed into the art by the center’s youth group, SOL (Strengthening Our Leadership).

The mosaic was originally planned to be unveiled at the center’s 20th anniversary last year, but due to COVID-19, the 20th anniversary event was canceled.

Also last year, as a result of the pandemic, local families were experiencing unpredicted hardships and turned to the center for assistance.

Approximately 2,000 individuals were provided with basic needs, such as food, hygiene products, diapers, and utility and rental assistance.

Since its inauguration, the center has assisted over 25,000 individuals.

Located at 11402 Magnolia Street, the center provides residents with vital community and family strengthening services that include parent education, youth empowerment, mental health counseling, access to low- to no-cost health services, and donations of food, clothing, and school supplies. Services are provided in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

For more information about the center, call (714) 530-7413.

To view additional photos from the event, visit the City’s Facebook, @gardengrovecityhall.

