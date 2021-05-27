Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission names new director

nwaonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday named Austin Booth as the agency’s 19th director, succeeding director Pat Fitts, who will retire June 30. Booth, 34, is a Scott native and is currently chief of staff and chief financial officer for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. A lifelong hunter, he is a graduate of Little Rock Catholic High School and graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., in 2008. He earned a juris doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

www.nwaonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Little Rock, SC
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S C#Graduate School#The Marine Corps#South Carolina School#Director Pat Fitts#Hunting#The Citadel#Catholic#Chief Financial Officer#Multiple Capacities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed weapon permit (CWP). Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into...
Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Lowcountry Local First names new executive director

We’ve been covering Charleston since 1997 and plan to be here with the latest and Best of Charleston for many years to come. In a time where local journalism is struggling, the City Paper is investing in the future of Charleston as a place where diverse, engaging views can flourish. We can't do it without our readers. If you'd like to support local, independent journalism:
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
charlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.