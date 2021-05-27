Vaccines Administered Top 150,000

(Active cases at there lowest level in almost a year).....New COVID 19 numbers provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, the total COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in Imperial County are at 151,266. 34.31% of those have been fully vaccinated. 44.62% are partially vaccinated. The active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County are down to 57. 8 of those are hospitalized. One is in Intensive Care. The positivity rate is at 5.18%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 2.91. If the numbers continue to drop on a state level, COVID 19 protocols will be lifted for the most part on June 15th.