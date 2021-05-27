Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

The 10 Best TUF Finale Fights

ufc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a new season of The Ultimate Fighter about to hit the airwaves on June 1, setting a course towards a finale where two more competitors will join the illustrious list of past winners, there is no better time to comb through the archives of the 28 domestic seasons and 10 international editions of the reality TV competition in order to assemble a collection of the best fights to take place between contestants battling it out on the season-ending fight card.

www.ufc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randa Markos
Person
Roxanne Modafferi
Person
Stephan Bonnar
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Joanne Calderwood
Person
Lauren Murphy
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Forrest Griffin
Person
Demetrious Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Title Fight#Combat#Ufc Fight Pass#Ultimate Team#Home Team#Hawaiian#Ko#Dylan Andrews#Long Island Mma#Invicta#Cox Pavilion#Tuf History#Ufc Fight Pass#Ufc History#Bouts#Ufc Titleholder#Team Bisping#Contestants#View Gastelum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Yan Xiaonan hopes for next title shot against Rose Namajunas with win over Carla Esparza at UFC Vegas 27

UFC women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan is hoping to earn a title shot with a win over Carla Esparza next weekend at UFC Vegas 27. Xiaonan (13-1, 1 NC) has quickly emerged as one of the top strawweights on the UFC roster ever since making her promotional debut in 2017. Since then, she has won all six of her UFC fights, including notable wins over Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Angela Hill. Many analysts of the sport believe that Xiaonan has all the makings of a future UFC champion and a win over Esparza at UFC Vegas 27 could very well get here there.
UFCmymmanews.com

6 Under The Radar Storylines For UFC 262

The UFC is back on pay-per-view and back in front of a live crowd this weekend at UFC 262. There will be a new lightweight champion not named Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor for the first time in over five years. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant title. With Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards being bumped to June, Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush will be the co-main event in what should be a fantastic fight. However, if you look past the main and co-main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.
UFCava360.com

TUF Free Fight: Uriah Hall vs Adam Cella | TUF 17, 2003

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall had the knockout of the season during the quarterfinal round of season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs Team Sonnen in his bout with Adam Cella. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital...
UFCUSA Today

UFC Fight Night 188: Make your predictions for Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 188 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
UFCava360.com

TUF Free Fight: Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar | TUF 1 Finale, 2005

16 years ago Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar met in the middleweight finale of the debut season of The Ultimate Fighter in one of the most consequential fights in UFC history. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription...
UFCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thinking big for next UFC fight

After 15 months away, Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to return to the octagon against Rose Namajunas, the current champ, or top contender Zhang Weili - and nobody else. "I'm interested in only fighting one of them," Jedrzejczyk told MMA Junkie. Jedrzejczyk began her career by winning her first 14 fights but,...
UFCufc.com

Forrest Griffin Recalls TUF 7 Moment With Matt Brown

When Forrest Griffin competed on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, fans had a hard time picking their favorite moment. When Griffin coached TUF 7, it was impossible for fans to think of a moment other than his shrill, screeching yells at Matt Brown. In a fight fueled by...
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Preview and Predictions

Last weekend, a pair of heavyweight bouts adorned the top of the UFC Fight Night bill. This weekend at UFC 263, it will be a pair of rematches with UFC gold on the line. In the main event, current champion Israel Adesanya faces off against Marvin Vettori for the middleweight title. The pair first met in 2018, when Adesanya picked up a split-decision victory in the first time the Nigerian-born fighter ever saw the judges’ scorecards in his MMA career. It was clear that Vettori thought he deserved the victory, and the Italian fighter has been looking for a rematch ever since.
UFCava360.com

TUF Flashback: Kamaru Usman | Season 21 Champion

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned his shot in the UFC when he won season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2015 which featured the American Top Team and Blackzilians gyms facing off. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the...
UFCava360.com

TUF Flashback: Michael Bisping | Season 3 Champion

Michael Bisping introduced himself to UFC fans around the world on season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2006 where he won the light heavyweight tournament and started down the path of a Hall-of-fame career. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC...
UFCava360.com

UFC Connected: TUF Returns, Deiveson Figueiredo, Stephen Thompson, Rob Font

On this episode, we get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the returning season of The Ultimate Fighter, Deiveson Figueiredo details his roots in the traditional Brazilian fighting style of Marajoara, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson lists his top 5 highlight-reel head kicks, and Bantamweight contender Rob Font looks back at his impressive UFC debut performance.
Combat Sportsufc.com

Prankster Cousin Sal Gives Advice To Future TUF Contestants

His television presence is matched by few; his gambling skills are matched by many, but the prank prowess of Cousin Sal (Iacono) is second to none. The lovable nuisance has spent plenty of time ruining people’s day only to (hopefully) make them laugh afterward. The pranks and reactions never seem to go too far overboard and it’s completely by design. Unfortunately, that “design” means fight fans are unlikely to ever see Sal cross over with an MMA prank segment.