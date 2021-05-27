Planning Board Meeting

Jason Burrell, an integral part of the town of Canton’s administration for the past 12 years and town manager for the past four, has resigned. “The board has voted unanimously tonight at our board meeting to accept the letter of resignation from Jason Burrell,” said Mayor Pro Temp Gail Mull after a meeting of the Canton Board of Aldermen/women on May 13. “Speaking for the board and in my position as mayor pro temp, we want to thank Mr. Burrell for his years of service to the town. Canton has made incredible strides during this time, and we are eternally grateful for the hard work, dedication and the sacrifices that Mr. Burrell has given for the many successes that we have seen during his tenure. We wish Mr. Burrell the very best in his future endeavors.”