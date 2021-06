(Homicide suspects in court recently)....Rosita Torres and Daniel Munguia are suspected in the 2019 Homicide. The case involves the murder of Raul Esparza, whose body was found in a burned-out trash can. The two suspects were at the El Centro Court recently for a pre-trial conference. During the court appearance the judge set the pretrial for June 2. The readiness conference was set for June 28. The trial date was set for June 29.