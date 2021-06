The Ultimate Fighter returns for its 29th season and here are three reasons to watch the drama unfold over the course of 12 weeks. The Ultimate Fighter returns to television on June 1 after nearly a two-year hiatus. The 29th season will feature featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and top contender, Brian Ortega, participate as opposing coaches on the show. Both men will be responsible for mentoring 16 of the best bantamweight and middleweight prospects in their quest for a UFC contract.