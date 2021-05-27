Collette Calls: Productive Middle Relief

2020 was unique in so many ways, and maybe none more so than we nearly saw more wins being assigned to relief pitchers than starting pitchers. Things normalized the final few weeks, but for the first four to five weeks, relievers had the lead. By season's end, it was a 52/48 split at a time the league had never seen fewer than 60 percent of wins going to starting pitchers. This season has seen a resumption of the trend prior to 2020 with 58 percent of wins going to starting pitchers: