The toughest tournament in sports is back, as ESPN+ airs The Return of The Ultimate Fighter®: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, beginning on Tuesday, June 1. A groundbreaking series that produced 11 UFC champions, including Hall of Famers Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans and Michael Bisping, along with current titleholders Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas, TUF's 29th season will now see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Brian Ortega coach 16 athletes in the middleweight and bantamweight divisions as they chase UFC glory and the opportunity to join the ranks of past Ultimate Fighter winners.