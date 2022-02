The State (via Senate Bill 1383, passed in 2016) is mandating that cities and counties implement new trash collection standards specifically for food/organic waste. Once fully implemented, many of us could have yet another trash bin at the curb for discarded food and other non-recyclable organic waste. The local trash haulers are under the gun to put together their food pick up plan and to tell the cities and counties exactly how much more they want (or need) to increase our monthly rates in order to accomplish this statewide mandate. Any city or county that fails to implement the new plan will receive substantial fines from the State. Details are all pending, so stay tuned!

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO