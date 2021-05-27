Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Police warning about increase in car break-ins

By News Desk
iowa.media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa Media) — The Dubuque Police Department is seeing an increase in car break-ins over the last few weeks. Police says it’s a good reminder for not just Dubuque residents, but everyone, to always lock the doors and roll up the windows to your car. Also be sure to remove/keep out of sight any valuables such as purses/wallets, electronics, shopping bags, loose cash or anything else valuable you may keep in your car.

