Dubuque Police warning about increase in car break-ins

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa Media) — The Dubuque Police Department is seeing an increase in car break-ins over the last few weeks. Police says it’s a good reminder for not just Dubuque residents, but everyone, to always lock the doors and roll up the windows to your car. Also be sure to remove/keep out of sight any valuables such as purses/wallets, electronics, shopping bags, loose cash or anything else valuable you may keep in your car.