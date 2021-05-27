JBS leaving National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – and Senator Grassley approves

Back in the Fall of 2020 at the height of the pandemic, numerous cattle shows canceled across the nation, sending a tremor through the cattle industry. A collective of concerned Oklahoma City businessmen led by Jarold Callahan, Tyler Norvell, and Bob Funk, Sr., amongst others, stepped in to support the cattle industry by creating the Cattlemen’s Congress which took place in January 2021 at the OKC Fairgrounds. In addition to providing a location for cattlemen and women to showcase and market their genetics, it also came at a time when the local hospitality industry was suffering. This inaugural event was a major success and boost to the Oklahoma City economy at a time when it was much needed. In its inaugural year, this elite show resulted in a record-breaking $50 million impact to the state’s economy, with $10 million resulting directly from cattle sales.

