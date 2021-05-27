ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

JBS leaving National Cattlemen’s Beef Association – and Senator Grassley approves

By News Desk
iowa.media
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA major meatpacker is leaving the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. JBS, one of four packers representing 80% of U-S beef, has left the NCBA as the group takes a closer look at market consolidation. There are critiques that cattle prices are staying stagnant while packer profit margins are reaching...

www.iowa.media

iowa.media

SEN. DRISCOLL: Seeking input on Ethanol Mandate Bill

On Wednesday, a subcommittee was held on Senate Study Bill 3084 which is the governor’s biofuel bill proposal. If passed and signed into law, this piece of legislation would create an E15 access standard, which requires gas stations to sell E15 at more of their pumps. E15 is gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol. It is cheaper per gallon than typical unleaded blends and works in most 2001-to-present vehicles. Under the proposed bill, all retailers with compatible infrastructure must offer E15 by January 1 of 2026. New fuel retailers that open on or after January 1 of 2023 must offer E15 from 50 percent of their dispensers.
CONGRESS & COURTS

