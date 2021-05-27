Cancel
DROPKICK MURPHYS Release Animated Music Video For ‘L-EE-B-O-Y’ From New Album “Turn Up That Dial”

By Editorial Team
sonicperspectives.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe animated adventures of the Dropkick Murphys continue with the newly released video for “L-EE-B-O-Y,” from the band’s new album “Turn Up That Dial”. Illustrated and animated by Adam Murphy and edited by Oliver Riley-Smith – the same team that was behind DKM’s raucous, slapstick video for “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding” – “L-EE-B-O-Y” finds the band toasting bagpipe player Lee Forshner.

www.sonicperspectives.com
