~ Scammers purporting to assist immigrants with DMV applications are charging unnecessary, exorbitant fees ~. “No one has to pay hundreds of dollars for help with applying for a driver’s license or driver privilege card from the DMV,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, there are bad actors out there who will exploit fear, doubt, or insecurity just to line their own pockets. My team and I are here to protect all Virginians and if you or anyone you know has been a victim of a scam like this one please reach out to my Consumer Protection Section.”