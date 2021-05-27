By Valley, State, Or City; How Do Locals Identify Themselves?

There is a lot of pride in the Gem State. If you live in Idaho, you love Idaho. Depending on how long you've been here or how much reading you've done about the state, you may know some local history, but how much do you know? Do you know enough about Idaho to pass a very basic 4th-grade quiz? I asked Whittier Elementary School 4th grade teacher Jaymie Hogg to share with me an actual quiz from her class. Do you think you can pass? It's only 10 questions. This should take you no more than 10 minutes. After you answer the questions, you can check your answers. They are posted below the following article, so just keep scrolling to find them.