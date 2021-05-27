By Valley, State, Or City; How Do Locals Identify Themselves?
I live in the Treasure Valley. In Idaho. In Meridian. What am I supposed to call myself in reference to that? Member of the Treasure Valley is too formal and weird sounding. Treasure Vallian isn't a term (or is it? Do people call themselves Treasure Vallians?). Idahoan doesn't feel right because I'm not from Idaho. I hear a lot of "you're not a true Idahoan" floating around and it feels like I have to earn that badge with more time or something. So I like to say I'm a Meridianite--someone who lives in Meridian. Mostly because it's fun to say and sounds like I'm from the Bible.powerboise.com