Meridian, ID

By Valley, State, Or City; How Do Locals Identify Themselves?

By Angie
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 23 days ago
I live in the Treasure Valley. In Idaho. In Meridian. What am I supposed to call myself in reference to that? Member of the Treasure Valley is too formal and weird sounding. Treasure Vallian isn't a term (or is it? Do people call themselves Treasure Vallians?). Idahoan doesn't feel right because I'm not from Idaho. I hear a lot of "you're not a true Idahoan" floating around and it feels like I have to earn that badge with more time or something. So I like to say I'm a Meridianite--someone who lives in Meridian. Mostly because it's fun to say and sounds like I'm from the Bible.

105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

