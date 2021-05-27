Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Heroism Review

By Daniel DeAngelo
hardcoredroid.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroism is the kind of game that you want to like, and that’s not quite the backhanded compliment it sounds like. Created by indie developer Minmaxia, the pixel art RPG dungeon crawler features many hours of dungeon-delving content. And while I can’t promise you’ll love Heroism, it’s worth taking a peek.

www.hardcoredroid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Monsters#Real Love#Ai#Idle Mode#The Game Boy Color#Chicken King#Heroism Alternates#Review#Quests#Dungeon Crawler Rpgs#Delve Dungeons#Enemies#Dungeon Delving Minmaxia#Enemy Sprites#Hyperbole#Barbarian#Necromancer#Indie#Wizard#Active Abilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesDestructoid

Review: Miitopia

You know what puts a smile on my face? Watching Joan Rivers dressed as a princess use a big wad of cash to “Zsa-Zsa” a turkey with a face on its butt named “Twerkey.” That’s funny, and it’s just one of the weird, odd and amusing things I see on my journey to save the faces of Miitopia.
Electronicsstereophile.com

Fuzzbug Reviews

Fuzzbug Reviews : The sun is getting, and appreciating the outside, however you tune in to the dismal buzz and feel an irritated a second later. At that point it happens once more. What's more, once more. In the event that mosquitoes are continually intruding on their time outside, their best protection line is Zapper Fuzzbug to dispose of bugs and feel great once more! With this unfathomable bug and Mosquito Zapper, you can at long last get the opportunity you merit in the outside.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Stonefly

Back in 2019, developers Flight School Studio gave us Creature in the Well, a rather bold and unique attempt at blending dungeon crawlers with pinball mechanics. Not that the indie scene is any stranger to such offbeat hybrids of concepts and/or gameplay genres, but it was still an odd mixture that turned a few heads. It ended up being a success, though, with a nice chunk of good reviews. And now they’re back with another quirky blend in the form of Stonefly, a top-down action/adventure game that blends mech combat, Ferngully and Super Smash Bros. It’s another ambitious concoction, but unfortunately it doesn’t go down as smoothly as you’d hope.
Video Gamesunfilteredgamer.com

Review: Deliverance

Designed by Andrew Lowen | Published by Lowen Games. In the invisible realm, supernatural forces wage a battle for the human saints. Across countless countries and throughout time, the engagement will continue until that fateful and glorious day when Jesus returns to put the struggle to rest. For now, the struggle is real and tonight it takes place in the sleepy town of Fallbrook. Taking on the role of angels sent to stand guard, you’ll work together in this cooperative game to fend off Satan’s demons hellbent on deception and destruction. It won’t be easy as you’ll face hordes of unrelenting dark spirits, but there is still plenty of hope. Equip your angel with powerful resources and take advantage of unique skill sets. Build your defense both strategically and tactfully, working together to find the demon’s weaknesses and destroy them in the name of truth. The odds are stacked against you and the night will get much darker before the dawn… do you have what it takes to defend the saints and overcome evil in the game of Deliverance?
Video GamesTechRadar

Turtle Beach Battle Buds review review

The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are music to a Nintendo Switch player’s ears (no pun intended). Portable, easy to use, and offering great value for more, these plucky little wired buds dominate the market at this wallet-friendly price point. Sure, they’re not going to deliver headset-quality sound (and they may not look amazing), but if you need some headphones to keep in your Switch case for hassle-free travel or commute gaming, these little darlings are essential.
Moviesgodisageek.com

Backbone review

There’s something so compelling about EggNut’s Backbone. Set in a dystopian Vancouver where anthropomorphic citizens of a broken down society walk the streets, you play as a Private Investigator known as Howard Lotor. After investigating a simple case focusing on one husband’s infidelities, Howard begins to unravel a thicker plot on a huge scale, where politicians and people in power are slaughtering the weak and feasting on their flesh. Backbone isn’t your usual adventure. Its themes are mature and uncomfortable, but it is one of the finest stories in recent years that’ll keep you guessing until the end.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Gadgeteer – The Review

Do you remember a time either when you were a child or perhaps recently when you might have been in a meeting at work where you may not have been able to focus as much as you should or just needing something to help spark that creative thinking? Maybe it was drawing something or calculations to see how if an actual project would work. For me, there was a lot of creating with objects around me just to see how it would end up. I would take any object from dominoes to parts of the board game, Mousetrap, to even parts around the house just to see who creative I could make things. To me, it was really fun, except having to pick up all the pieces, but it was fun. But does developer Metanaut show us what it is like to create with endless possibilities? Let’s find out with Gadgeteer for the PlayStation VR.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

No More Heroes 3: overview trailer

There’s still over two months before the release of No More Heroes 3 (on August 27th), but Marvelous have already shared the overview trailer for the game. If you want to see more of Travis Touchdown’s adventure in Santa Destroy and discover what the game has to offer, make sure to check it out!
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Overboard! Review

Crime stories are always quite hard to do. Being a genre loaded with cliches and regurgitated stories, it's become harder and harder to enjoy them as their, often contrived, story reaches its conclusion. A great crime story will stand out, but oftentimes they are so caught up in the very essence of being shocking that they lose any real edge they started out with. Overboard! did something that I wasn’t expecting from a crime game—it surprised me. This is a very good thing.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Gutwhale Review

Games can take us to worlds unknown, post-apocalyptic nightmares, idyllic paradises and everything in between. Gutwhale, on the other hand, takes us deep into the belly of the beast. Quite literally. In Gutwhale, you must travel through an action roguelite to escape the digestive system of a hulking marine mammal....
MoviesIGN

Infinite Review

Infinite is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. From the start, Infinite feels like a throwback to late ‘90s action movies, in which a steely protagonist was tossed into a hi-tech world of mind-bending truths that demanded a man of action to save the world. This terrain was charted by a string of Batmen, Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Trilogy), and Denzel Washington (Virtuosity). This time, Mark Wahlberg brings his working-class snarl to a tale of reincarnated warriors and an eons-stretching battle for the fate of the world. While the story is fresh, the path feels familiar, for better or worse.
Video GamesIGN

Griftlands Review

Griftlands reviewed by Travis Northup on PC and Xbox. Also available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. "This ingenious blend of RPG mechanics, visual novel-style storytelling, and deck-building roguelike gameplay is a beautiful recipe for a kind of game I never knew I wanted. Even though I've already spent the past week getting through each of Griftlands' campaigns multiple times, I'm still looking forward to my next run - and the run after that. Campaigns are short and challenging, making them highly replayable and memorable adventures that reward your time. It's kinda absurd that such an eclectic group of mechanics work together in such harmony, but once you're bitten by their charms it's quite hard to put Griftlands down."
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

New Gameplay Shown Off for Loot River

When Loot River was unveiled earlier this year, to say it came across as quite a shock to us was an understatement. After all, as noted by our own Jordan Helm, describing yourself as a mix of Dark Souls and Tetris is quite a ballsy claim. But it certainly felt like something innovative, a roguelike dungeon crawler truly brimming with potential. And during the recent Day of the Devs showcase, Miro Straka of the titular straka.studio dropped by to show off more of the gameplay, which you can check out below. The main focus is on how to use the game’s moving platforms, be it for traversal, combat, or a even a retreat. Their versatility is best shown using them to rapidly create a maze-like path in order to avoid a horde of enemies and reach a chest, in a rather stunning bit of action. There will be a ton of other various challenges in the game’s procedurally generated levels, though, and we can’t wait to tackle them when Loot River comes out later for PC, XSX, and XB1.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Shadow Warrior 3 E3 2021 Gameplay Trailer

Devolver has released the E3 2021 gameplay trailer for Shadow Warrior 3. Shadow Warrior 3 revamps the enemy hordes for the franchise with original designs, vicious attacks and gorgeous dismemberment. The game promises to launch the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level. Additionally, it will have a seamless...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

E3 2021: Godfall Coming To PS4

The Fantasy hack and slasher Godfall is coming to PS4, Gearbox has announced at their E3 presentation. Even though it was originally slated as a PS5 exclusive, the game will be arriving on the previous PlayStation platform alongside a new update and a new expansions: Lightbringer and Fire & Darkness.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Trek to Yomi Trailer Reveals a Cinematic Sidescroller Set in Feudal Japan

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic, Akira Kurosawa-inspired samurai game coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog along with publisher Devolver Digital revealed the game as part of E3 2021. Though fans online were quick to compare Trek to Yomi to Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima, it seems this indie action game will offer a sidescrolling experience that is a bit more linear. Still, though, its announcement trailer certainly sets the tone well. Watch it for yourself below.
Video GamesNeoseeker

Astalon: Tears of the Earth Walkthrough and Guide

Welcome to our Astalon: Tears of the Earth walkthrough guide. Astalon is an action adventure game with puzzle elements included. The game is all about exploring the tower as our hero's reach the top! In this guide, we will discuss how to beat the game 100%, unlock all of the achievements, as well as tips on how to use each character, unlock every secret, and find every item!