KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD Join Forces with SHEMEKIA COPELAND For Single “Hit’em Back”

By Editorial Team
sonicperspectives.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemporary blues standard bearers Shemekia Copeland and Kenny Wayne Shepherd have collaborated on “Hit ‘Em Back,” a new track that has been released on the Mascot Label Group’s Provogue label today. The track was recorded just two weeks ago with Copeland and Shepherd joining forces with guest performances from Robert Randolph on steel guitar and veteran blues drummer Tony Coleman who has worked with B.B. King, Etta James, Bobby Blue Bland, Albert King, and Buddy Guy.

www.sonicperspectives.com
