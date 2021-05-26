Cancel
Atlanta, ID

June 2021 New Music Releases

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 12 days ago
Summertime is nearly upon us. And with the warm weather comes more new music to heat up the streets. Following a three-year album hiatus, the Migos return with their new Culture III album on June 11. The Atlanta trio haven't dropped a studio LP since January 2018's multiplatinum-selling Culture II and are looking to make a big comeback. The group has been teasing the project for what seems like years, keeping the buzz going with songs like "Need It" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, "Taco Tuesday," and "Racks 2 Skinny." After teasing the finalization of the album in early May, they officially announced the new LP's release date on May 17 via social media.

105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

