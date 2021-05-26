June 2021 New Music Releases

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Nearly two months after his death, DMX's eighth studio album, Exodus, was released posthumously, with the help of longtime friend and producer Swizz Beatz. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," Beatz shared on Instagram earlier this month while announcing the new project. "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."