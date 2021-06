After being delayed a year, the Euros will kick off this month as qualified countries hope to lift the trophy to represent the best in Europe. There are a lot of stars like Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Christiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, and Robert Lewandowski. France is coming in as one of the teams to beat already coming off a World Cup, but England and Belgium are right on their heels when it comes to odds.