Swarms of robots could dig underground cities on Mars

impactlab.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept of a underground habitat and the robots and energy sources that will build and power it. Underground habitats have recently become a focal point of off-planet colonization efforts. Protection from micrometeorites, radiation and other potential hazards makes underground sites desirable compared to surface dwellings. Building such subterranean structures presents a plethora of challenges, not the least of which is how to actually construct them. A team of researchers at the Delft University of Technology (TUD) is working on a plan to excavate material and then use it to print habitats. All that would be done with a group of swarming robots.

www.impactlab.com
#Robotics#The Robots#Water On Mars#Space Technology#3d Robotic#Space Science#The European Space Agency#Rb#Tud#Tu Delft#Underground Habitats#Swarming Robots#Cities#Robotic Building#Material Scientists#Robotic Printing#Scale Prototype#Excavating Regolith#Surface#Material Science
