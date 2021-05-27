SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Singer DAVIDAVI DOLEV Talks Just Released “Mountain Fever” Album: “There Was Always Another Idea Waiting Around the Corner While Working on This Record”

There is nothing in the press material for k.d. lang’s newest album, Makeover, to suggest it may be her last. If it did turn out to be her swan song in terms of recorded material, it would be a decidedly strange one. That’s because it’s a curious project to begin with. The album is made up of classic dance remixes of lang’s songs that were produced between 1992 and 2000, which was arguably the singer’s peak period in terms of activity, creativity and popularity. The cover art is made up of a previously unseen 1995 portrait of lang by renowned photographer David LaChapelle — a playful shot of the artist behind a drum kit in a blue evening gown.