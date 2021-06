While we sit at home wearing our favorite pair of sweatpants, we love nothing more than seeking out the most stylish ensembles from our favorite celebrities. Thanks to some welcome warm weather and the recent Billboard Music Awards, there were plenty of highlights to choose from in recent days and we had a tough time narrowing this list down to our top picks. From Lady Gaga in streetwear grunge to Anya Taylor-Joy in ’60s chic, here are our favorite outfits from the past week.