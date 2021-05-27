CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Minari’ captures immigrant struggles in America

By Sayan Sonnad-Joshi
thesoutherneronline.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMinari is an easy to grow, hardy vegetable that is popular in Korean cooking. Like the plant, in Lee Isaac Chung’s film “Minari,” Jacob and Monica Yi and their two children, David and Anne, are transplants (seeds) in an American society. “Minari” is the story of an immigrant Korean family...

thesoutherneronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ctexaminer.com

Immigration — America Can Do Better by Embracing Freedom of Choice

The mess at the Southern Border has been ongoing for numerous administrations and is spiraling out of control. Shifting patterns of immigration have brought 300,000 from countries not normally associated with immigration to the southern border since mid 2019. We need a fair and enforceable immigration law that allows access...
IMMIGRATION
buchtelite.com

‘Minari Review’: A Much-Needed Perspective on the American Dream

With the Oscars less than a week away, The Buchtelite is reviewing its final Oscar-nominated film before the award show. The last movie in the series is “Minari,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung. “Minari” tells the story of a Korean family that is relocating to Arkansas in the 1980s. The...
MOVIES
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arkansas State
nationalgeographic.com

How one photograph captured America's toll

In today’s newsletter, a moment for 700,000 souls; capturing the wonder of the northern lights; the biggest peach pie; R.I.P. to a Pulitzer-winning photographer … and one young photographer’s beginnings. This article is an adaptation of our weekly Photography newsletter that was originally sent out on October 2, 2021. Want...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Free Press - TFP

One Thousand Roses Delivered To Nancy Pelosi’s Office In Campaign To Move Her Heart On Abortion

Catholics delivered one thousand roses Friday to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s California office in efforts to move the Democrat’s heart on abortion. Over 3,550 people signed up to pray and fast for Pelosi through the Benedict XVI Institute’s “Rose and Rosary for Nancy” campaign in the first 24 hours after it was announced, said Maggie Gallagher, executive director of the Benedict XVI Institute, in a press release.
U.S. POLITICS
Mother Jones

My Wife Was Dying of Brain Cancer. My Boss at Amazon Told Me to Perform or Quit.

Amazon has long been accused of treating its workers as expendable. The stories of contract drivers forced to pee in bottles and warehouse employees whose labor is tracked down to the second have become infamous. But the misery doesn’t stop there. Amazon’s white-collar workers—the ones who write the code and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Grandma#Korean#Asians#Asian American#Aapi#Southerner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least Educated Towns

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor’s degree tend to be far more […]
COLLEGES
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Single mother expelled to Mexico recalls the lessons learned from her journey

LOS ANGELES — In June of this year, with only the clothes on her back, a gallon of water and a little bit of food, 49-year-old Maria Torres, a Mexican immigrant from the state of Chihuahua, left her children behind with her sister and crossed the U.S.’s southern border in Sasabe, Ariz., to begin her trek north through the Sonoran Desert in hopes of reaching her family in Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy