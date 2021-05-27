How to Get the Most Out of Your Espresso Machine
An espresso machine is a complicated tool with one simple goal: to make great espresso drinks. For a recent review, I spent a lot of time tinkering with multiple home espresso machines across a wide range of price points, and one thing that became clear was that many of those machines could be nudged to higher levels of performance—if you know how. In some cases that meant upgrading some of the included parts, while in others it meant mastering a "hack" to help achieve more desirable brewing temperatures.