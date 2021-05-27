Cancel
Ellen Bywaters Helps WINGS Take Flight

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood sexual abuse affects 1 in 5 adults. WINGS is a unique organization headquartered in Denver whose mission is to break the cycle and heal the wounds of childhood sexual abuse by providing education, advocacy and support to adult survivors, their loved ones, providers, and the community. Saturday, May 22, the Minoru Yasui Community Volunteer Award honored Ellen Bywaters for her extraordinary volunteer work with WINGS.

