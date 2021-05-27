Ellen Bywaters Helps WINGS Take Flight

Denver area nonprofits are swamped with people who are experiencing homelessness but are afraid to walk in their doors because of COVID. COVID has created a double edge sword, causing more demand for assistance but also a fear of infection at shelters and soup kitchens. Local shelters are finding that the current visitors are not who they typically see. Because of COVID, shelters and soup kitchens are seeing a wider spectrum of people in need: from older men in tattered clothing to younger people in work uniforms. The question as to why there was so much variety was answered by the mission’s Public Relations Manager, Nichole Tschetter.