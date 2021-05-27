Highway Patrol Urging Safe Travel Over The Memorial Day Holiday

100 Years AgoThe heaviest rain of the season and one of the greatest in the history of Pierre started last evening about 7 o’clock and continued until about 2 o’clock this morning, during which time 2.4 inches of rain fell. While the rain was worth the proverbial “million dollars” to this section of the state there was considerable damage done through the flooding of basements, washing out of gardens and the flooding of Capitol Lake on which the state has been working for the past month or more. The rain fell in torrents at times. At about 10 o’clock water was coming down the streets leading from the hill section of the town knee deep. At the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Euclid the water was fully a foot and a half deep at that hour, creating a roaring torrent. Early in the evening, Capitol Lake was full of water, due to the fact that it was found impossible to open the flood gates. The steam shovel, which had been at work in the lakebed was completely covered with water early this morning with the exception of the very tip of the shovel crane. The biggest job is going to get the steam shovel out of the mud, which was yesterday practically dry ground.