Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) share price edged down about 1% on Friday, June 25, after the state-owned crude oil producer reported its January-March quarterly results for fiscal 2020- 2021. On Friday, ONGC opened on BSE at Rs 123.40, hitting an intra-day high of Rs 124.90 and an intra-day low of Rs 120.50, during the trading session so far. ONGC’s net profit jumped to Rs 6,733.97 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2021, according to a regulatory filing of the company with the stock exchanges.