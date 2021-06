On this episode of WTF California, we discuss the Pittsburg Police Department officer involved shooting where they show leadership in transparency, which is the exact opposite of their neighboring city of Antioch who is as clear as mud under Mayor Lamar Thorpe. We also call on Antioch again to put the chief on the agenda for the 2020 crime statistics presentation. California voters to decide on sports betting plus California Governor Gavin Newsom resorts to bribing residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Plus more.