PIERRE — With the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control that children 12 to 15 years old are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, Avera Health is working with the Pierre School District on a vaccination clinic at Georgia Morse Middle School. The clinic will take place on Monday May 17th from four to seven PM. The clinic is open to all unvaccinated students aged 12 to 18 in central South Dakota as Avera has been in contact with the Pierre, Stanley County, Jones County and Sully Buttes School Districts and private educational institutes with eligible students. As a health system, Avera announced Thursday they are opening up eligibility to residents 12 years old and up. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for emergency use in those 12 to 15 years old. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have only been cleared for use in those 18 and older. Clinical trials are underway to study if the vaccines are safe on those 12 and younger. If the clinic trials go as expected Covid-19 vaccinations could be available for children as young as two by late summer or early fall.