Elena Gual is a Spanish artist based in the United Kingdom. In her pieces, she depicts the beauty of female diversity, using the technique of impasto, here applied in thick layers. In 2016, she graduated from the “Florence Academy of Art” where she completed a three-year degree in academic drawing and painting. “Building on the techniques I learned there, I have worked to develop my style, striving to encompass the basic tenets of academic work and classic painters. I attempt to translate their understanding of anatomy, composition, and light using my approach”, she precises. Today, she continues to develop her work and collaborate with Grove Square Gallery.