Thank You for the millions of moments You have gifted to us in our marriage. We have experienced great moments and more challenging ones. We have experienced joy, sadness, frustration, and peace. We have had some highs and some lows, and everything in-between. We know that it is all of the millions of moments we spend together that make up a picture of our marriage, a mosaic that is forming into a masterpiece. Please help us to remember this in good times and in more difficult times. We pray for Your peace to be in our hearts and minds as we endure and experience this life. We pray the mosaic of our marriage reflects the power of Your love and inspires others to draw closer to You and closer to each other in Jesus’ name AMEN!