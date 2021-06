Amid a shortage of vaccines, India plans to do a study on mixing COVID-19 doses and to ascertain its efficacy in boosting the immune response to coronavirus. “India may in few weeks start testing the feasibility of a regimen that mixes two different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the virus,” said Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).