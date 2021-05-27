Cancel
Charleston, WV

West Virginia men’s soccer announces first wave of incoming 2021 recruits

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the signing of five student-athletes to the 2021 signing class. Making up the first half of the Mountaineers’ 2021 signees are: Simon Kalinauskas (Enmore, Sydney), Lorenzo Nuñez (Bloomingburg, New York), Max Trethewey (Charleston, West Virginia), George Pitsillides (Nicosia, Cyprus) and Yoran Popovic (Zuidlaren, The Netherlands).

