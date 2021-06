CARBONDALE — Jeremy Gaines's RBI single up the middle capped a two-run rally by Illinois State in the bottom of the 12th against Evansville on Tuesday night. Down 9-8 entering the third extra inning of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener at Jones Stadium, the Redbirds got a solo homer from Ryan Cermak to tie it and Gaines' walk-off winner. Illinois State (23-32) moved into Wednesday's winners' bracket, where it will take on second-seeded Indiana State (27-17) at 2:30 p.m. The Redbirds left the stadium thinking they would play top-seeded Dallas Baptist (33-15), but after eighth-seeded Valparaiso knocked off sixth-seeded Missouri State 6-4 in 10 innings in the late game Tuesday, they will now play the Sycamores.