BLACKSBURG – Noah Zawadzki and Youssef Ramadan earned individual honors in this year's VaSID awards as announced this week by the organization. Zawadzki was named the VaSID Diver of the Year for the University division following an impressive performance at the ACC Championships in February. The Junior placed fourth in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events and fifth on the platform. Due to COVID-19 related protocols and subsequent contact tracing, the men's diving team was not able to compete at NCAA Diving Zones for a chance to qualify for the 2021 National Championships. Along with being named diver of the year, he was also recognized as First-Team All-State by the association.