Notice of Public Hearing & Public Comment Period Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) & HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) 2021 Action Plan & Budget Proposal

The City of Fargo has prepared a draft version of the 2021 Annual Action Plan for the City’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). The public comment period runs from May 27 – June 25, 2021. All citizens are welcome to submit comments at any time during the public comment period or at the public hearing scheduled for the June 14, 2021 Fargo City Commission meeting. Following final City Commission consideration of the 2021 Annual Action Plan, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, a recommendation regarding these actions will be forwarded to HUD for its consideration and approval.

For more information, view the full public notice published in The Forum newspaper on May 26, 2021. For translation services on the public notice and/or draft plan, please contact the City of Fargo at 701.241.1474.

Comments submitted by email or telephone are preferred. Communications will be received during the public comment period through June 25, 2021 and should be directed to either Planning@FargoND.gov or by calling 701.476.4144.