Granola bars are one of the most convenient foods. They’re full of whole ingredients that are packed into a portable snack ready to go with you wherever, whenever. Sure, there are a bunch of bars you can find at the store, but there are a ton of benefits to making your own. You can control the sweetness, come up with your own combinations of flavors, and control what ingredients you're adding into your bars. Once you master a versatile recipe like this one, the sky's the limit.